Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 240,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,335. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.