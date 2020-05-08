Scotiabank Lowers Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.50

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.31% from the company’s current price.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$12.04 during midday trading on Friday. 8,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

