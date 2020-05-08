Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

SMG traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,480.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

