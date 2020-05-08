Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 83.06% from the company’s previous close.

SCU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,839,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $5,262,000. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $3,116,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

