Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.48.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

