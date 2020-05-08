Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

SEE stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 407,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,015. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

