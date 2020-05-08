Seaport Global Securities Comments on Welbilt, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of WBT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Welbilt by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Welbilt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.