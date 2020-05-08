SEB Equity Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SEB Equity Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

