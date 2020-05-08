SelfSell (SSC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $39,096.13 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

