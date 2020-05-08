Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,626. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

