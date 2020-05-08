Sentient Coin (SEN) Hits Market Cap of $447,786.59

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $447,786.59 and approximately $8,695.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00823685 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00028607 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 294% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00272081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00153397 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.