Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $743,701.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

