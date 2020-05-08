Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,927.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.