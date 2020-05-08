Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 624,616 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.