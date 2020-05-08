Serengeti Asset Management LP Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises approximately 5.8% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of Red Rock Resorts worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

RRR traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 2,470,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -145.69 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

