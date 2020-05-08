Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.61% from the company’s current price.

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.