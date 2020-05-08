Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVRGF. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 562,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,651. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

