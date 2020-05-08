Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) PT Raised to $3.75

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRGF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVRGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,511. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

