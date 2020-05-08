SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 13,597 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,829. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.