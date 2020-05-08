SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 315,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,365. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

