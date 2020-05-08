SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.20 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 563,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.48 and a 200 day moving average of $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.