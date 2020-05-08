SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,427 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,604 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 2.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.40% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,117,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.