SFE Investment Counsel Has $5.09 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. 1,416,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

