SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 2,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

