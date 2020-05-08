SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

