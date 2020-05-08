SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 70,536 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust makes up about 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 2.15% of Mesabi Trust worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,801. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.88. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.95% and a return on equity of 203.78%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

