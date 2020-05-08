SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,698. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.