SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

