SFE Investment Counsel Sells 12,321 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 5,638,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.