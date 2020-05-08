SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,726 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,825,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

