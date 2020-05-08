SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,071 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Arch Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $26.90 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

