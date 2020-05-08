SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2,776.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 303,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Ferro worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ferro by 15.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ferro stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

