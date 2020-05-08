SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 652.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $184.83 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.