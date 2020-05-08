SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.72 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

