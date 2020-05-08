SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 808.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after buying an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,104,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $66.42 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.