SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,849 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,377,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

