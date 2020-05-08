SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Mueller Industries worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

