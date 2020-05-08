SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

NYSE SJM opened at $113.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

