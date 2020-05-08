SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $117.35 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 over the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.