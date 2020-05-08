SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 310.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,833 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $88.17 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

