SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 250.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of American Campus Communities worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

