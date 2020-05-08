SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

