SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of B&G Foods worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 472,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $7,336,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

