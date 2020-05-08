SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

FTI stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

