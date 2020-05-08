SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

