SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 158,492 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 2,463.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Centerstate Bank worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSFL opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $354,537 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

