SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,451 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NIC worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NIC by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NIC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGOV stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

