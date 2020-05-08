SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

