SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.Com worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 22.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 29,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Wix.Com stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

