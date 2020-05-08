SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,838 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

